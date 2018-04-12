Steven Everhart Sells 2,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Steven Everhart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,471.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $44.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMAO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Steven Everhart Sells 2,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/steven-everhart-sells-2000-shares-of-farmers-merchants-bancorp-inc-fmao-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.