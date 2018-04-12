Steven H. Nelson Sells 14,233 Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 14,233 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.22, for a total transaction of $3,276,721.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $224.24. 2,658,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,427. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $164.67 and a 1-year high of $250.79. The company has a market cap of $219,456.27, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

