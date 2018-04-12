Steven N. Berger Purchases 750 Shares of Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) Stock

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) SVP Steven N. Berger bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $44,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.50. 193,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2,117.87, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.64. Compass Minerals has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $76.65.

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.52 million. Compass Minerals had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. research analysts predict that Compass Minerals will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Compass Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 104.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Compass Minerals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Compass Minerals from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Compass Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, National Planning Corp bought a new position in Compass Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

