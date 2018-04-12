STEX Trading Up 42.3% This Week (STEX)

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, STEX has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. STEX has a market cap of $0.00 and $69,448.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STEX token can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00018031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00794596 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013002 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00161478 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00057838 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About STEX

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR. STEX’s official website is stocks.exchange/ico.

Buying and Selling STEX

STEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy STEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STEX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

