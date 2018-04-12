Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a report published on Thursday, April 5th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.17.

SPOT opened at $149.57 on Thursday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $135.51 and a 1-year high of $169.00.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

