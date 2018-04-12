Altice USA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,219 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 757% compared to the typical volume of 259 call options.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Altice USA has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,731.58 and a P/E ratio of 951.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,978,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,469,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,445,000 after acquiring an additional 332,260 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

