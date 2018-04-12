Hyatt Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:H)

Hyatt (NYSE:H) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 983 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 587% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price target on Hyatt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hyatt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

In other Hyatt news, insider Peter Fulton sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $344,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,486.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 4,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $400,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hyatt by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt by 19.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hyatt by 39.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hyatt by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H stock opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8,913.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.28. Hyatt has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Hyatt (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hyatt had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hyatt will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hyatt’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/stock-traders-buy-high-volume-of-hyatt-hotels-call-options-h-updated-updated.html.

Hyatt Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.