Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,726 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,861% compared to the average volume of 139 put options.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Dynavax Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, insider David F. Novack sold 34,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $565,215.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David F. Novack sold 16,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $262,576.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,444 shares of company stock worth $865,906. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.32). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 29,099.08% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

