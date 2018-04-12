Edgewell Personal Care Target of Unusually High Options Trading (EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 947 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,215% compared to the typical volume of 72 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

In other news, VP Anthony J. Bender bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.02 per share, with a total value of $72,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,359 shares in the company, valued at $718,237.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Hatfield bought 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $199,958.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at $938,025.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $511,551. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3,194.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPC opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,603.76, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $468.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.63 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

