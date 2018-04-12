XPO Logistics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,256 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 592% compared to the typical daily volume of 326 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,593,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,678,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,152,000 after buying an additional 164,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,119,000 after buying an additional 328,888 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,792,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,150,000 after buying an additional 40,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,704,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after buying an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,616.73, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.35 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America set a $103.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

