Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,175 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 542% compared to the average volume of 183 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

In related news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $132,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $254,273.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,515 shares of company stock worth $396,945 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 159,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 45,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,138.44, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.67 million. equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

