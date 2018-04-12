Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Yandex Call Options (YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 56,367 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,901% compared to the average daily volume of 2,817 call options.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11,309.70, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.67. Yandex has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.94 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $167,376,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,012,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,688,000. WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in Yandex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 16,745,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 482,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Yandex to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.25 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.

