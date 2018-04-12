Heinz Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KHC)

Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 23,460 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 495% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,944 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Heinz by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heinz by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heinz by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Heinz by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,115,000 after buying an additional 266,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heinz by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after buying an additional 167,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heinz stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Heinz has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73,924.83, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Heinz had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Heinz will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Heinz from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.37.

About Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

