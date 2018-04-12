Reviewing Stone Energy (SGY) and Petroquest Energy (PQ)

Stone Energy (NYSE: SGY) and Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stone Energy and Petroquest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stone Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Petroquest Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00

Stone Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential downside of 92.29%. Petroquest Energy has a consensus target price of $1.88, indicating a potential upside of 255.35%. Given Petroquest Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petroquest Energy is more favorable than Stone Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Stone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Stone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stone Energy and Petroquest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Energy $319.20 million 2.30 $382.67 million N/A N/A Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.13 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.96

Stone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Stone Energy and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Energy 116.92% 128.72% 43.76% Petroquest Energy -6.13% N/A -4.26%

Volatility & Risk

Stone Energy has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stone Energy beats Petroquest Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Texas and the Gulf Coast Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.4 thousand barrels of oil, 26.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids, and 81 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

