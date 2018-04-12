Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/stone-harbor-emerging-mkt-total-incom-fd-edi-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-13th.html.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation from investments in emerging markets securities. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets debt, including fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.