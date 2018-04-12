10,299 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,234,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,297 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Deluxe by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,281,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,286,000 after buying an additional 97,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Deluxe by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,181,000 after buying an additional 330,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,127,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after buying an additional 32,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,865. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3,575.10, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John D. Filby sold 15,900 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,341.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 17,370 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $1,279,300.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,597,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,159 shares of company stock worth $3,592,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

