32,124 Shares in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of PFSweb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PFSweb by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PFSweb by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PFSweb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 324,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on PFSweb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on PFSweb in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.60, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

PFSweb Profile

PFSWEB, Inc is a global provider of omni-channel commerce solutions, including a range of technology, infrastructure and professional services. The Company’s service offerings include Website design, creation and integration, digital agency and marketing, e-commerce technologies, order management, customer care, logistics and fulfillment, financial management and professional consulting.

