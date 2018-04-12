Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $795,000 Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Xylem by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $77.12. 747,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,435. The company has a market capitalization of $13,812.18, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $570,427.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,933.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 1,151 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $87,947.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,105 shares of company stock worth $1,540,907 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

