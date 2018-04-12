Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,757,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,392,000 after acquiring an additional 235,983 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,348,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 88,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 302,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,724. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $2,413.84, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -64.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($3.58). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $68,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden acquired 10,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $274,348.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,290.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Penn National Gaming (PENN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-takes-813000-position-in-penn-national-gaming-inc-penn-updated-updated-updated.html.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.