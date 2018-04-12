Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $801,000 in Assurant (AIZ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth $154,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth $207,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Assurant and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 681,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,761.09, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts predict that Assurant will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 56.28%.

WARNING: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $801,000 in Assurant (AIZ)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-takes-position-in-assurant-inc-aiz-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.