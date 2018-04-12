Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $804,000 in Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 75,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $815.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $208.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $62,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

