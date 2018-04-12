StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StoneMor Partners L.P., headquartered in Levittown, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 224 cemeteries and 57 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor is the only publicly traded deathcare company structured as a partnership. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:STON opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneMor Partners has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. analysts predict that StoneMor Partners will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Gp I. L.P. Oaktree acquired 72,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $440,364.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Gp I. L.P. Oaktree acquired 99,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $614,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 573,625 shares of company stock worth $3,258,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STON. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in StoneMor Partners by 1,652.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Benchmark Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

