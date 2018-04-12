Storj Hits Market Cap of $114.37 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00011226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Radar Relay, EtherDelta and Binance. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market cap of $114.37 million and $15.94 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00797362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00163733 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058209 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,425,493 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network and conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Tidex, Qryptos, IDEX, Poloniex, Livecoin, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, Upbit, EtherDelta, Binance, Bittrex, Liqui, OKEx and Huobi. It is not possible to purchase Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

