Storm (STORM) Market Capitalization Achieves $120.10 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Storm has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Storm has a total market cap of $120.10 million and approximately $48.91 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003052 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00816810 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174426 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062186 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,088,853,037 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “STORM is an ERC20 compliant token operating on the Ethereum blockchain. Storm will use the blockchain to expand their platform to create StorMarket, a decentralized micro-task marketplace economy. StorMarket will be a place where people can go to utilize their skills and talents to complete various tasks. In addition, automation via blockchain technology will allow for all of the project management and marketing aspect of a micro-task to be integrated into the platform. “

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is not presently possible to purchase Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

