Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) Achieves Market Cap of $437.06 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00056186 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Abucoins, Bittrex and HitBTC. Stratis has a market cap of $437.06 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00031054 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014047 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00110426 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00022640 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00036300 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00465911 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 98,814,421 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. “

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Poloniex, Abucoins, Cryptopia, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinrail, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

