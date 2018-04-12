Suffolk Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,882 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.7% of Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,228 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

PM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,867. The firm has a market cap of $157,031.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/suffolk-capital-management-llc-has-13-22-million-holdings-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm-updated-updated-updated.html.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.