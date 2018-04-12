Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.45 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $59,602.42, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 14.38%. research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $767,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 153,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals.

