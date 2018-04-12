Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) CEO Sells $378,500.00 in Stock

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas W. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Thomas W. Hill sold 6,300 shares of Summit Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $195,552.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of Summit Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $394,125.00.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 649,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $3,254.66, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $490.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

