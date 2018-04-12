Summit Materials (SUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday, March 19th.

SUM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.28.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.32. 649,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,085. The stock has a market cap of $3,254.66, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.24. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $490.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $360,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $163,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,383 shares of company stock worth $18,367,851 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Summit Materials by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

WARNING: “Summit Materials (SUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/summit-materials-sum-upgraded-to-b-at-thestreet-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.