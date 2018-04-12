Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (SNBC) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (NASDAQ:SNBC) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8730902019313 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SNBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of SNBC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

About Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ

Sun Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Sun National Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides an array of community banking services to consumers, small businesses and mid-size companies. The Company’s lending services to businesses include term loans, lines of credit and commercial mortgages.

