Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sun Life Financial (SLF) Share Price

News stories about Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sun Life Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1100362022802 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 452,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,756. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24,956.72, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.59%. equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3617 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sun-life-financial-slf-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-17-updated.html.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.