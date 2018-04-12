Victoria Gold Corp (VIT) Insider Sells C$46,215.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) insider Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 118,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$46,215.00.

Sun Valley Gold Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 113,987 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$45,594.80.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 7,500 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 136,750 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$54,700.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 401,750 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$168,735.00.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.36. 518,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,669. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.74.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Victoria Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, March 12th.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include corporate, Canada and the United States. The Company owns Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold Deposit.

