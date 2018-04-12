Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUN. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,613.85, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sunoco by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

