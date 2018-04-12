Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 139,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,493. The company has a market capitalization of $2,676.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.63. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sunoco by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sunoco by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Sunoco by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

