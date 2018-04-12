Sunoco (SUN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco LP operates as a wholesale fuel distributor. It engages in distributing motor fuel to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company also operates convenience stores and retail fuel sites. Sunoco LP, formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is based in Houston, Texas. “

SUN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunoco from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.69. 151,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,727. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $2,676.15, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sunoco by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sunoco (SUN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sunoco-sun-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.