Sunrun (RUN) PT Set at $12.00 by Guggenheim

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) has been given a $12.00 target price by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

RUN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 1,101,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,141. The company has a market cap of $879.83, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -1.02. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.62 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.51%. equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 36,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $325,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $5,704,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunrun by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,364,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 694,402 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,660,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 632,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 531,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems in the United States, with approximately 134,000 customers across 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

