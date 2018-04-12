Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sunstone Hotel Investors earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1706316506289 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

SHO stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. 4,043,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,135. The company has a market capitalization of $3,249.14, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.59 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHO. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

