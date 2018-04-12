SunTrust Banks Comments on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.53). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEI. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

PEI opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,779,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,456 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 346.6% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 401,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,958 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 59.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

