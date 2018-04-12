SunTrust Banks Upgrades Schlumberger (SLB) to Buy

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $92,322.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paal Kibsgaard purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,240,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

