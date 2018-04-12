Superdry (LON:SDRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SDRY. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 1,750 ($24.73) to GBX 2,100 ($29.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 2,050 ($28.98) to GBX 2,260 ($31.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 2,170 ($30.67) target price on the stock.

Superdry stock opened at GBX 1,540 ($21.77) on Tuesday. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,438 ($20.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,102 ($29.71).

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,780 ($25.16), for a total transaction of £17,800,000 ($25,159,010.60).

About Superdry

Superdry PLC, formerly SuperGroup PLC, designs, produces and sells clothing and accessories under the Superdry brand in approximately 670 points of sale across the world, as well as online. The Company offers a range of products for men and women. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Central costs.

