SuperValu (SVU) versus Primo Water (PRMW) Financial Analysis

SuperValu (NYSE: SVU) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuperValu and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperValu $12.48 billion 0.05 $650.00 million $2.03 7.85 Primo Water $286.07 million 1.30 -$6.35 million ($0.28) -42.96

SuperValu has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperValu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SuperValu has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SuperValu and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperValu 1 6 2 0 2.11 Primo Water 0 1 2 0 2.67

SuperValu currently has a consensus target price of $24.21, indicating a potential upside of 51.91%. Primo Water has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.94%. Given Primo Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Water is more favorable than SuperValu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of SuperValu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of SuperValu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SuperValu and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperValu 4.17% 26.48% 2.57% Primo Water -2.22% -15.66% -2.67%

Summary

SuperValu beats Primo Water on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuperValu Company Profile

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military. This segment also provides various services, such as retail store support, advertising, couponing, e-commerce, network and data hosting solutions, and training and certification classes, as well as administrative back-office solutions. As of February 25, 2017, this segment operated approximately 1,902 stores with a network spanning 40 states. The Retail segment operates retail stores that provide groceries and various additional products, including general merchandise, home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products. This segment operated 217 stores under the Cub Foods, Shoppers Food & Pharmacy, Shop 'n Save, Farm Fresh, and Hornbacher's banners, as well as 2 Rainbow stores. The company's stores offer a range of branded and private-label products comprising perishable and nonperishable grocery products. SUPERVALU INC. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers). The Water segment consists of the sale of multi-gallon purified bottled water (Exchange) and its self-service filtered drinking water (Refill). The Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, its products were offered in the United States and in Canada at over 46,000 combined retail locations. Exchange and Refill provide consumers the ability of either exchanging empty bottles and purchasing full bottles or refilling the empty bottles at any participating retailer. The Company sources three- and five-gallon water bottles from various independent vendors for use in Exchange.

