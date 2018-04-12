SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 30.1% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,958,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,202,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,465,000 after acquiring an additional 848,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,240,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,545,000 after acquiring an additional 79,106 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of PM opened at $100.72 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $156,410.25, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

