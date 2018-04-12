Contrasting S&w Seed (SANW) & Its Peers

S&w Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare S&w Seed to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of S&w Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of S&w Seed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

S&w Seed has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&w Seed’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S&w Seed and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio S&w Seed $75.37 million -$11.82 million -35.50 S&w Seed Competitors $465.57 million $11.01 million 31.20

S&w Seed’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than S&w Seed. S&w Seed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for S&w Seed and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&w Seed 0 2 4 0 2.67 S&w Seed Competitors 15 37 72 3 2.50

S&w Seed currently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 49.30%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 17.13%. Given S&w Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe S&w Seed is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares S&w Seed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&w Seed -17.08% -4.50% -2.25% S&w Seed Competitors 6.68% 4.48% 3.53%

Summary

S&w Seed rivals beat S&w Seed on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

S&w Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

