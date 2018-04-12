Swarm City (SWT) Price Up 28.6% Over Last Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00017345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $595,299.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00800364 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012938 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00161401 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057648 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,153,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT.”

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

