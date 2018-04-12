Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SWTUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and makes drugs for patients with rare diseases. Its product portfolio primarily includes Kineret within the inflammation therapeutic area, Orfadin, Ammonaps and Ammonul within the genetics and metabolic therapeutic which are in clinical trial stage. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWTUY traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $5,041.39, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetics and metabolism diseases primarily in Sweden and internationally. Its core products include Kineret for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease; Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1 genetic disorder; and Xiapex for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease.

