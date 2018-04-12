Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

Shares of SWRAY stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9,364.36, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

About Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses worldwide. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential projects and towers under development, and an office property, as well as land banks.

