Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Swiss Re (SREN) a CHF 108 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 108 price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SREN. HSBC set a CHF 107 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup set a CHF 88 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS set a CHF 84 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 98.61.

Shares of SREN traded up CHF 0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting CHF 97.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,000. Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

