Swiss Re (SREN) PT Set at CHF 101.90 by Barclays

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 101.90 price target by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SREN. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 108 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS set a CHF 88 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Baader Bank set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 98.61.

Shares of SREN stock opened at CHF 97.12 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

