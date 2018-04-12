Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 110 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 110 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SREN. Barclays set a CHF 94.30 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 108 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale set a CHF 106 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 98.61.

SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

