Insider Selling: Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) EVP Jenna Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,225.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,292,000 after purchasing an additional 149,701 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $4,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 534.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 115,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 85,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

